Wednesday November 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Companies must cut emissions across supply chains, says former Unilever chief executive

Addressing climate changes makes business as well as environmental sense, according to Paul Polman

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
18th November, 2020
Paul Polman said the vast majority of emissions came from companies’ supply chains. Picture: Getty

Companies must cut carbon emissions across their entire supply chain if they want to address climate change according to Paul Polman, the former chief executive of Unilever.

Speaking at an event organised by the social enterprise Business in the Community Ireland, Polman said addressing climate change made financial as well as environmental sense for companies.

He said the vast majority of emissions came from companies’ supply chains, in what are known as scope 3 emissions....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

John Gibbons: Taking Biden’s temperature reveals a surprisingly radical climate agenda

The US president-elect’s thinking over his five-decade career has clearly shifted towards more transformative actions, as the climate crisis becomes graver by the day

John Gibbons | 3 days ago

Analysis: Why go-ahead for south Kerry greenway could set precedent

The decision by An Bord Pleanála is significant because the use of compulsory purchase orders for greenways has been given the seal of approval

Michael Brennan | 5 days ago

Former BoE governor: the colour of money is now green

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney says the sustainability revolution must come from private sector

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago