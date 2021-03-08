Subscribe Today
Commission to adopt proposals to force firms to come clean on green credentials

Revision to directive will bring transparency on sustainability on a par with financial reporting

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
8th March, 2021
Mairead McGuinness says the new proposals will be adopted at the end of April

New proposals on the reporting of environmental information by companies will be adopted by the European Commission at the end of April, Mairead McGuinness has said.

The EU Commissioner for Financial Stability, said the revision of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) would “give corporate sustainability information a status comparable to that of corporate financial information”.

The NFRD currently requires certain financial institutions and large listed companies to gather and publish non-financial data, including...

