Friday September 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Marine conservation can lead to a better future for fishing communities

Making fishing sustainable will make it more profitable and will protect the livelihoods of those living in coastal areas

25th September, 2020
Irish fishing villages face significant challenges this winter, including Covid-19 and Brexit

As I write, on Thursday, September 24, we are celebrating World Maritime Day. It’s an important marker for me, particularly as Green Party spokesperson for the Marine. The theme this year is: Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet. A laudable idea, but for some perhaps a little abstract.

The theme got me thinking about the interconnectedness of things. As a small island nation, anything related to the sea is relevant to us, with no...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bord na Móna to raise €1.6bn for green projects

Wind and solar energy projects planned for semi-state’s 200,000-acre landholding

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Greencoat plans move into solar energy and Nordic countries

The renewable energy company, which finances wind farms, has secured shareholder approval to expand its investment mandate

Ian Guider | 3 days ago

Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery | 4 days ago