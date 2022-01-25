Comment: Ireland needs a ‘right of way’ law so all citizens can enjoy our beautiful countryside

Public money is being spent to repair the degradation of the path to the summit of Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage mountain. Recreational walkers and pilgrims will welcome this development, as does the organisation I represent, Keep Ireland Open.

Yet many people don’t know that access to Croagh Patrick is on a permissive basis only. No actual right of way exists on the path which crosses privately owned commonage to the summit. This is also the case on just about all other paths, many of them ancient, that cross privately owned land in Ireland — even in much loved and visited locations.

Another example of this is the Great Western Greenway between Westport and Achill, even though some €8.5 million public money has been spent on it.

This has been necessary to procure more than 160 separate five-year renewable agreements, not only from landowners but also from those who have appropriated sections of the route that comprised the old railway line. Any of these agreements can be discontinued and, indeed, there have been at least four blockages on the route over past years for various reasons that have nothing to do with the greenway as such.

And here is another recent example. A number of years ago, the very old path to the stunning Great Arch on the western shore of Lough Swilly, famous as a natural wonder since the start of tourism in pre-Victorian times, was heavily blocked off by the new US landowners.

Negotiations for a rented new route have been entered into with two local landowners. Regular rent will be paid but permanence is certainly not guaranteed as would have been the case if the lovely original route had been defended by Donegal County Council, and properly made a right of way. This is no way for any country to go about its business. There will be more and more of these “solutions”. How much longer can the crying need for appropriate governing legislation be ignored?

Not everyone lives near a greenway or Coillte forest where walking is thankfully permitted. Many walkers and cyclists, particularly in rural areas, are forced to use busy roads and must wear high viz jackets to ensure that they are not mown down by passing traffic. Sadly, some have lost their lives while walking.

Where people walk does not have to be of the standard of a greenway. A simple path through a field or wood would suffice in many instances. In the past, such paths or tracks were in general use. Sadly, most have fallen out of use or have been blocked and need to be reinstated.

Life for walkers, cyclists and other users of the countryside could be improved so much if we followed the example of EU countries or our neighbours in England or Wales. The reasons are simple. All over Britain, old and traditional pathways are public rights of way, which means that ordinary citizens have a right to a share in the countryside on a harmonious basis with farmers and landowners.

As well as their traditional pathway system, a 17,500-kilometre coastal pathway has been put in place round the rim of England, Scotland and Wales. To walk the 1,000 kilometre South West Coast Path in Devon and Cornwall is a special joy. The Lake District is another area worth looking at, particularly because it attracts so many visitors to that beautiful part of England.

Most of the pathways there are on privately owned land, yet sheep farming goes on undisturbed alongside the passing visitors. Farmers know that their ownership of the land is in no way threatened by the existence of rights of way across their land. In many cases their income is supplemented by providing accommodation for visitors.

All this has been made possible and guaranteed in law under the 2003 Countryside and Rights of Way Act. Having such guaranteed rights of access is a key demand of Keep Ireland Open as an organisation. When we look at Britain, we see how the possibilities could open up for us. Any British county has more pathways open to the public than the whole of the Republic of Ireland.

I, as a legislator, tried and failed to get an Access to the Countryside Bill passed into law here in 2013. It would have established a framework for the creation of rights of way and allowed for the establishment of many more rights of way introduced by either local authorities or government.

Keep Ireland Open welcomes the fact that the Green Party has become the first party to adopt a comprehensive policy on legislation which, if implemented, would establish rights of way in law. We wish them well in their attempt to forward this policy. It is time this republic adopted a legally sound approach of making access to the countryside easy to one and all.

Robert Dowds is acting chairperson of the environmental organisation Keep Ireland Open which wants to place access to the countryside on a legal footing. He was the Labour Party TD for the Dublin Mid-West constituency between 2011 and 2016