Thursday July 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: EU recovery fund offers a chance for radical green tax reform

Governments hit by Covid-19 need to boost demand while also progressing towards carbon neutrality, and the solution lies in shifting the tax burden from work to pollution

16th July, 2020
Carbon emissions are taxed at about €20 per tonne but that needs to rise €70 by 2030 to be meet the emissions reduction targets in the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the World Bank

Tomorrow and Saturday, EU leaders will meet in Brussels to try to reach an agreement on the bloc’s proposed €750 billion recovery fund. Member states disagree on several issues, including the shares of grants and loans in the package and which conditions, if any, should be attached to the disbursements.

But once leaders clinch a deal, the most important question will be how member states should spend the money. The answer is far...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Biofuel use must double to meet 7% emissions target, says ethanol firm

Increasing the proportion of biofuels in diesel and petrol would be a low-cost and quick way to cut transport emissions, says James Cogan of Ethanol Europe

Daniel Murray | 4 days ago

Ten thousand homes sold in areas at risk of coastal flooding

Study finds climate change poses danger to homes bought over past ten years, particularly in Louth and Clare

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Bleeperbike launches bike scheme for businesses

Firms would sign contract for exclusive use of fleet of bikes or electric bikes, under new corporate offering

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago