Cold weather triggers spike in air pollution levels across the country
Coal-driven air toxicity reaches four to six times the WHO’s guidelines in Ennis, Letterkenny and Enniscorthy
Significant air pollution events have been recorded around the country in recent weeks as the weather has turned cold, with Ennis, Enniscorthy and Letterkenny the worst offenders for poor air quality.
Air pollution is made up of a number of particles and gases. The most important of those are fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), which is associated with solid fuel burning, and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) which is associated with traffic exhaust emissions.
While NO2 is a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryan concerned about EU plan to include gas as a ‘green’ investment
Officials set to raise issue in Brussels after they have scrutinised European Commission’s new ‘sustainable finance taxonomy’
Guinness begins use of electric trucks and vans
This week the brewer began trial use of an electric heavy goods vehicle from St James’s Gate to Dublin Port
‘Climate change won’t be fixed without tackling corporate responsibility’
Ireland must introduce strong corporate accountability law to prevent pollution and exploitation, Trócaire chief executive says
Experts warn Ireland’s carbon budgets do not go far enough
Academics to tell politicians they should push for more stringent restrictions than proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council