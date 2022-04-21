Coillte aims to grow 100,000 hectares of new forest by 2050

Coillte, the semi-state forestry company, aims to grow an additional 100,000 hectares of forestry by 2050 as part of a €2 billion plan for the future of its forest estate in Ireland.

The forestry body currently manages 440,000 hectares of forest in Ireland, which is equivalent to 7 per cent of the land in Ireland. Coillte said it now plans to increase the size of its forest estate by more than 20 per cent in the coming...