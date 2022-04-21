Subscribe Today
Coillte aims to grow 100,000 hectares of new forest by 2050

The State body announced a new €2bn forestry strategic vision today

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
21st April, 2022
Coillte said it aims to capture 28 million tons of C02 from the atmosphere by 2050, which is close to half of Ireland’s annual carbon emissions.

Coillte, the semi-state forestry company, aims to grow an additional 100,000 hectares of forestry by 2050 as part of a €2 billion plan for the future of its forest estate in Ireland.

The forestry body currently manages 440,000 hectares of forest in Ireland, which is equivalent to 7 per cent of the land in Ireland. Coillte said it now plans to increase the size of its forest estate by more than 20 per cent in the coming...

