Monday February 17, 2020
Coal imports down nearly 80% as Moneypoint scales back

Record reduction set to have a significant impact on carbon emissions for 2019

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
17th February, 2020
Moneypoint bought 94 per cent less coal last year compared with 2018

Coal imports fell by a record 77 per cent last year, mostly because of a large reduction in the use of the fuel for electricity generation. The drop is likely to show a significant impact when figures on Ireland’s 2019 electricity-related carbon emissions are released.

Imports declined from 1.6 million tonnes in 2018 to 397,000 tonnes in 2019. The fall is almost entirely accounted for by reduced output at Moneypoint coal-fired power station in Co Clare.

The ESB plant...

