Climate targets are now set in law, but can they be achieved?

As the devastation caused by major floods across north-western Europe turned communities from panic to grief last week, Eamon Ryan attended a particularly sombre meeting of European environment ministers in Slovenia.

Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, was making a presentation on the EU’s new Fit for 55 climate legislative package when he informed ministers that the 15-year-old daughter of a senior EU energy and climate official had been killed in the floods just...