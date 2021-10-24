Climate targets already in doubt as emissions set to increase this year

Ireland is on track to increase its greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, the Business Post can reveal.

The stark prediction is due to heap pressure on the government as it is about to set out radical measures to halve emissions by 2030.

Two five-year carbon budgets, from 2021 to 2025 and 2025 to 2030, are due to be announced this week. The government has committed to reducing emissions by an average of 7 per cent...