Climate now a key challenge to Ireland’s competitiveness, watchdog warns
Progress on climate goals must be a ‘matter of priority,’ National Competitiveness and Productivity Council will tell Oireachtas committee
The climate crisis is now among the biggest challenges to Ireland’s economic competitiveness, according to the state watchdog in charge of the issue.
The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) will this week tell an Oireachtas committee that “substantial and sustained progress” is vital when it comes to the country’s climate goals if we are to avoid losing out to other countries.
“The Council has identified the need to...
