Climate now a key challenge to Ireland’s competitiveness, watchdog warns

Progress on climate goals must be a ‘matter of priority,’ National Competitiveness and Productivity Council will tell Oireachtas committee

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st November, 2021
Climate now a key challenge to Ireland's competitiveness, watchdog warns
The state’s competitiveness watchdog will say Ireland must make ‘substantial and sustained progress’ on its climate goals. Picture: Getty

The climate crisis is now among the biggest challenges to Ireland’s economic competitiveness, according to the state watchdog in charge of the issue.

The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council (NCPC) will this week tell an Oireachtas committee that “substantial and sustained progress” is vital when it comes to the country’s climate goals if we are to avoid losing out to other countries.

Related Stories

Eamon Ryan, the Climate Minister, has described the plan, due to be announced later this week, as “transformative beyond compare”. Picture: Getty

Climate Action Plan aims to reduce fossil fuel car travel distances by 25%

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Climate conferences have so far failed to see any follow-through on their ambitions. Paris promised, but Glasgow has to deliver. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The message to Cop26: Climate action has to be now or never

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 day ago
As reported by the Business Post on Sunday, emissions are on track to rise this year, the first full-year of the carbon budgets, meaning the 4.8 per cent reduction target is likely to be missed. Picture: Getty

Climate council unveils carbon budgets with target to halve emissions by 2030

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Last week, the Business Post revealed new 2030 emissions sectoral targets soon to be announced in the government’s revised Climate Action Plan, which will update the 2019 version. For heavy industry those targets will be 40-50 per cent emissions reductions by 2030, based on 2018 levels.

Hard targets: how the carbon budgets break down, and their chances of succeeding

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago

