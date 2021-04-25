‘Climate doom porn’ is dangerous and misleading, says expert
US climatologist Michael Mann says urgent action is needed, but planetary systems will stabilise if we bring carbon emissions down
The real effects of climate change are bad enough without the media pushing “climate doom porn”, one of the world’s leading climate scientists has said.
Michael Mann, a climatologist with Pennsylvania State University, said that dangerous climate change had already arrived, but that efforts by “inactivists” to claim we had already reached a point of no return on global warming was unhelpful and wrong.
“What is so pernicious about...
