Wednesday April 15, 2020
Climate crisis demands the same urgent response as Covid-19

Without the equivalent political willpower being directed at the coronavirus crisis, action on climate change will be delayed

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
15th April, 2020
Protesters at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Dublin. The urgent Covid-19 crisis could result in less action on climate action. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the ability of governments to a crisis when they accept there is one.

Ideas previously dismissed as unworkable or ill-advised have been passed into law, money that didn’t exist is being found and will be spent in incredible quantities. For the first time in many years, the economy has taken a back seat as public health has been deemed a priority.

While it is clearly the most pressing,...

