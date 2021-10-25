Climate council unveils carbon budgets with target to halve emissions by 2030

Two five-year budgets detailing how much carbon Ireland can emit between 2021 and 2030 have been published by the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

The plans create two five-year ceilings for emissions that are consistent with Ireland’s legal target to reduce emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 based on 2018 levels. The CCAC has also proposed a preliminary target for 2031-2035, but that is likely to be revised based on what progress has been at the...