Climate change could bring hurricanes to Ireland, warns expert

Ireland is vulnerable to more Atlantic storms, potential hurricanes and severe flooding as a result of climate change, a leading expert has warned.

Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation, said the impact of global warming would include political destabilisation and that this had already occurred in the Middle East.

Taalas was talking to the Business Post ahead of his appearance at Slándáil 2020, the National Security Summit being held...