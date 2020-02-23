Sunday February 23, 2020
Climate change could bring hurricanes to Ireland, warns expert

UN meteorological chief says that global warming has contributed to political instability in Middle East, and that this impact will grow

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd February, 2020
A jogger is caught by the spray on Salthill promenade, Co Galway, during Storm Callum in 2018. More Atlantic storms could be on their way, a UN expert has said. Picture: PA

Ireland is vulnerable to more Atlantic storms, potential hurricanes and severe flooding as a result of climate change, a leading expert has warned.

Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the United Nations World Meteorological Organisation, said the impact of global warming would include political destabilisation and that this had already occurred in the Middle East.

Taalas was talking to the Business Post ahead of his appearance at Slándáil 2020, the National Security Summit being held...

