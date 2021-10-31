Climate Action Plan aims to reduce cars’ travel distances by 25%
Strategy will also include a nationwide programme to map carbon storage in trees on farms and a rise in 2030’s renewable electricity target
A reduction in kilometres travelled in cars of 25 per cent, an increase in biofuel blends for vehicles, and a nationwide programme to map above-ground carbon storage in trees and hedgerows on every farm in the country are among hundreds of actions due to be published this week as part of the government’s new Climate Action Plan.
The strategy will also include an increase in the 2030 renewable electricity target to 80 per cent.
Eamon Ryan,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The message to Cop26: Climate action has to be now or never
We may have put our climate ambitions into law in Ireland, but as world leaders gather in Glasgow for this week’s crisis conference, environmental scientists argue that radical action is needed to meet the challenge, rather than more words and promises
Climate council unveils carbon budgets with target to halve emissions by 2030
The plans create two five-year ceilings for emissions that are consistent with Ireland’s legal target to reduce emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 based on 2018 levels
Hard targets: how the carbon budgets break down, and their chances of succeeding
The Climate Change Advisory Council’s carbon budgets will be published this week, and every sector will need to aim toward an overall target of 51 per cent emissions reductions in Ireland by 2030. Can the targets be hit?
Editorial: State must take radical action to meet climate targets
The revelation that Ireland is to increase its greenhouse emissions this year puts the government under renewed pressure over its climate plans