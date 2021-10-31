Subscribe Today
Climate Action Plan aims to reduce cars’ travel distances by 25%

Strategy will also include a nationwide programme to map carbon storage in trees on farms and a rise in 2030’s renewable electricity target

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
31st October, 2021
Eamon Ryan, the Climate Minister, has described the plan, due to be announced later this week, as “transformative beyond compare”. Picture: Getty

A reduction in kilometres travelled in cars of 25 per cent, an increase in biofuel blends for vehicles, and a nationwide programme to map above-ground carbon storage in trees and hedgerows on every farm in the country are among hundreds of actions due to be published this week as part of the government’s new Climate Action Plan.

The strategy will also include an increase in the 2030 renewable electricity target to 80 per cent.

