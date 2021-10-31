Climate Action Plan aims to reduce cars’ travel distances by 25%

A reduction in kilometres travelled in cars of 25 per cent, an increase in biofuel blends for vehicles, and a nationwide programme to map above-ground carbon storage in trees and hedgerows on every farm in the country are among hundreds of actions due to be published this week as part of the government’s new Climate Action Plan.

The strategy will also include an increase in the 2030 renewable electricity target to 80 per cent.

Eamon Ryan,...