Climate Action Bill to be signed into law after Ryan agrees to carbon offset amendments

Legislation will be fast tracked to allow sectoral carbon budgets to be set by the end of the summer

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
4th July, 2021
Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications: changes will allow the government to develop an emissions trading system for carbon removals . Picture: RollingNews

The Climate Action Bill is set to be signed into law before the Dáil’s summer recess after Eamon Ryan accepted two significant amendments that will allow carbon removals and storage to be included when budgets are set for each sector.

It is understood an agreement on the amendments between the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and a number of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael senators will allow for the...

