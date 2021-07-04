Climate Action Bill to be signed into law after Ryan agrees to carbon offset amendments
Legislation will be fast tracked to allow sectoral carbon budgets to be set by the end of the summer
The Climate Action Bill is set to be signed into law before the Dáil’s summer recess after Eamon Ryan accepted two significant amendments that will allow carbon removals and storage to be included when budgets are set for each sector.
It is understood an agreement on the amendments between the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and a number of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael senators will allow for the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Gibbons: Endless economic growth at any price is the road to ruin
Revelations that Amazon routinely destroys millions of unsold items raise key questions around the concept of exponential economic growth
US firm to reapply for planning for Shannon LNG terminal
New Fortress Energy says terminal would address impending energy shortage, but government says it is incompatible with climate goals
More data centres mean Ireland cannot meet 51% climate target
New Eirgrid figures show data centres needing 70 per cent of the country’s peak electricity demand are operating or are due to be
Brian Keegan: Sustainability will tax minds long after other issues are forgotten
Corporation tax might be dominating the headlines now, but environmental matters are of more long-term importance to international finance