Central Bank to establish climate change unit
Regulator’s new unit will manage climate-related risks to the financial system
The Central Bank is to establish a dedicated climate change unit, the Business Post has learned.
The financial regulator’s new climate change unit is expected to be operational in the new year and will manage climate related risks to the financial system.
The Central Bank told the Business Post that its mandate was to serve the public interest by safeguarding monetary and financial stability and ensuring that the financial system operates in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ireland must aim higher on climate change targets, EPA warns
‘For a country that promotes itself as being so clean and green, we really are not living up to that standard,’ according to the EPA director
Ireland needs policy to halt rapid environmental decline, EPA warns
Damning report says outlook for natural world is grim unless rapid action is taken
Environmental campaigners call for overhaul of Climate Bill in open letter
The legislation avoids legal accountability and does not go nearly far enough to ensure Ireland meets its climate commitments, a large group of organisations and individuals have written
‘We will have to withdraw from some built-up areas’
Chairman of OPW says we ‘have to face up to reality’ and accept that some homes and amenities will soon be lost to rising sea levels