CCPC asked to look at ‘murky way’ energy suppliers claim to offer 100 per cent renewable power
The current system could result in consumers being misled, according to Senator Lynn Boylan
The competition and consumer protection watchdog has been called on to investigate potential greenwashing in the electricity sector.
Electricity providers who market energy that is partially generated from fossil fuels as “100 per cent renewable” should be the subject of investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), according to Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan.
Greenwashing refers to attempts to present products and activities as environmentally friendly.
