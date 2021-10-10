CCAC’s FitzGerald apologises for ‘serious lapse’ at meeting with ESRI researchers

A senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) had to apologise for a “serious lapse in professionalism” during an online meeting with staff from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) about modelling the costs of climate action, the Business Post has learned.

John FitzGerald said he “acted inappropriately, being peremptory in manner and failing to show appropriate courtesy to all those present”.

“It was a serious...