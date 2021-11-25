Carbon removals will need to be mandated by governments, head of climate at Stripe says
Nan Ransohoff said it is important to invest in alternative carbon drawdown technologies, rather than rely on trees and soil sequestration for carbon removal
Carbon removals will need to be mandated by governments in the future if a sustainable carbon drawdown market is to be developed, according to the head of climate with Stripe.
The international digital payment services firm run by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison has innovated an early carbon removal market through its technology, by offering its business customers the opportunity to allocate a percentage of each payment to Stripe’s climate division. Stripe then uses...
