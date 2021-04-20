Carbon reductions due to pandemic set to be quickly reversed

Global carbon dioxide emissions are on track for their second largest ever increase this year, as the world’s economy rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Energy-related CO2 emissions are projected to grow by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021, returning close to 2019 levels. While last year saw a large drop in emissions due to the pandemic, this reduction is set to be reversed, driven primarily by coal power plants.

The...