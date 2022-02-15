‘Carbon credits derived from farming should stay in agrifood sector’
Head of European Commission’s climate unit said credits should not be traded with other sectors
Any carbon credit trading system derived from sequestering carbon on farms should be contained within the food sector, according to the head of the European Commission’s climate unit.
Christian Holzleitner made the comments at a webinar organised by Colm Markey, the Fine Gael MEP, earlier this month.
Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas which is the primary driver of global warming. To reduce the impact of global warming, greenhouse gas emissions will have...
