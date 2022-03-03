Business Post joins with PwC to launch the Sustainable Business Awards
Entries are now being taken and the awards are open to all businesses operating in the country
The Business Post has teamed up with PwC to launch the Sustainable Business Awards.
Created and produced in partnership with PwC, the awards will recognise the best performing businesses across a range of ESG categories promoting sustainable practice, innovation, and thought leadership.
The awards are open to all businesses operating in Ireland and an award night is set to take place at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday June 15 of this year.
