Business Post joins with PwC to launch the Sustainable Business Awards

Entries are now being taken and the awards are open to all businesses operating in the country

Business Post
3rd March, 2022
Launching the PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards: Richie Oakley, editor, the Business Post; Fiona Gaskin, ESG Leader for assurance and reporting, PwC Ireland, David McGee, leader of the PwC Ireland ESG team; Daniel Murray, political correspondent and presenter of the Five Degrees of Change Podcast, the Business Post

The Business Post has teamed up with PwC to launch the Sustainable Business Awards.

Created and produced in partnership with PwC, the awards will recognise the best performing businesses across a range of ESG categories promoting sustainable practice, innovation, and thought leadership.

The awards are open to all businesses operating in Ireland and an award night is set to take place at The Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin on Wednesday June 15 of this year.

