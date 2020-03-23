Monday March 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Buses running on natural gas emitted more carbon than diesel fleet

Trials for Department of Transport found gas-powered buses were least energy-efficient option

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd March, 2020
The National Development Plan committed to buying no more diesel-only buses beyond July last year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) emitted more carbon than the diesel bus fleet in trials last year, according to a newly published report.

The findings could call into question the role of CNG vehicles in a low-carbon transport future.

The report, prepared for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport by Byrne Ó Cléirigh consultants, examined trials carried out in April last year. The National Development Plan committed to buying no more diesel-only...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Five Degrees of Change: Putting energy into finding solutions to climate crisis

In the fourth episode of our Five Degrees of Change podcast, we asked Codema chief executive Donna Gartland to offer both personal and policy recommendations to combat climate change

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Cool Planet invests €620,000 to attract more visitors

Expansion including areas for training and children’s workshops is planned in a bid to increase footfall at the Powerscourt Estate climate action centre

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Dr Paul Deane

Daniel Murray is joined by Dr Paul Deane, a senior researcher in energy systems at UCC for the latest episode of Five Degrees of Change, the energy and environmental podcast from the Business Post

Daniel Murray | 6 days ago