Buses running on natural gas emitted more carbon than diesel fleet

Buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) emitted more carbon than the diesel bus fleet in trials last year, according to a newly published report.

The findings could call into question the role of CNG vehicles in a low-carbon transport future.

The report, prepared for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport by Byrne Ó Cléirigh consultants, examined trials carried out in April last year. The National Development Plan committed to buying no more diesel-only...