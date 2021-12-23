Subscribe Today
Bus Éireann paying significantly more to run hydrogen buses

Hybrid and diesel vehicles cheaper to fuel than hydrogen-powered vehicles in pilot programme

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
23rd December, 2021
A total of €50,000 was spent on fuel for three hydrogen buses from mid-July to the end of November. Picture: Getty

Bus Éireann is paying considerably more to run hydrogen buses than diesel and hybrid vehicles.

A hydrogen bus costs approximately €123 to fuel for a day compared to €71 a day for a diesel vehicle and around €50 a day for a hybrid bus, according to an analysis of figures from Bus Éireann.

A total of €50,000 was spent on fuel for three hydrogen buses from mid-July, when the national bus operator began...

