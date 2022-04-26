Building emissions in Ireland as high as agricultural emissions, TDs told

CO2 emissions from building and operating Ireland’s built environment are equal to that of agriculture, accounting for 37 per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, TDs heard today.

Not-for-profit Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) told members of the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action that of emissions in the sector, construction accounts for one third of total CO2 emissions, or 14 per cent of Ireland’s overall emissions. Heating, cooling,...