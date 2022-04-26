Subscribe Today
Building emissions in Ireland as high as agricultural emissions, TDs told

Retrofitting less effective due to improper installation, Oireachtas committee hears

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
26th April, 2022
Some 37 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions come from construction and operating the built environment, according to the Irish Green Building Council

CO2 emissions from building and operating Ireland’s built environment are equal to that of agriculture, accounting for 37 per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, TDs heard today.

Not-for-profit Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) told members of the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action that of emissions in the sector, construction accounts for one third of total CO2 emissions, or 14 per cent of Ireland’s overall emissions. Heating, cooling,...

