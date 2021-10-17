Bottle deposit and return scheme to launch next year
Consumers will receive a 20 cent refund for each empty drinks can or plastic bottle they return, in a new scheme to reduce both waste and public litter
Consumers are set to get a 20 cent refund for returning empty drinks cans and bottles in local shops.
The bottle deposit and return scheme, which is due to be launched in September 2022, aims to reduce the 1.5 million aluminium cans and 220,000 plastic water bottles that are thrown away every day.
Ossian Smyth, the Green Party Minister of State, told the Business Post that consumers would be paid 20 cent for each empty drink can or plastic...
