Sunday February 2, 2020
Bord na Móna workers to be briefed on retraining programme

State body will tender for €1 million bog restoration project which aims to improve bogs’ carbon-storing capacity and restore local biodiversity

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
2nd February, 2020
“Bord na Móna’s Peatland Rehabilitation Programme is a central part of the company’s just transition plan.

Bord Na Móna workers will be briefed on a retraining programme in the coming weeks as part of the “just transition” out of peat harvesting. The news comes as the state body confirmed to the Business Post that it would be tendering for a new €1 million bog restoration project from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

As part of the clean energy transition, the harvesting and burning of peat for...

