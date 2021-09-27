Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Bord na Móna to develop renewable energy business park in midlands

Planning permission for the 3,000-hectare peatland site across Meath, Offaly and Westmeath will be lodged in the next two years

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
27th September, 2021
Bord na Móna to develop renewable energy business park in midlands
‘Bord na Móna Energy Park’ is planned to be situated near the M6 at Rochfortbridge, Westmeath

Bord na Móna is seeking to convert a sizeable chunk of midlands land into an industrial park and renewable electricity generation site.

The 3,000-hectare peatland site across Meath, Offaly and Westmeath that was formerly used for peat extraction will be used for electricity creation and as a location for high-energy use industrial operations such as data centres and distribution facilities, the company expects.

Planning permission for the park is to be lodged in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The planet is lurching from crisis to crisis, all of which cost lives, manpower, energy and money.’ Picture: David Aughenbaugh

Susan O’Keeffe: Energy crisis is a missed opportunity to drive home effects of climate change

Climate & Environment Susan O'Keeffe 4 days ago
‘Unlike a fibre broadband network roll out, there are few precedents and no handbook for the scale of the challenge we all face in becoming more sustainable, particularly in addressing climate change.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Business must support climate action, not rally against it

Climate & Environment John Keaney 5 days ago
Bord Na Móna has told the Business Post that its peat briquettes comply with the 10 g/hr emissions rate, and therefore would not be affected by next year’s regulations. Picture: Getty

Peat briquettes to avoid first phase of smoky fuel regulations

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
‘In a world without Murdoch, there most likely would have been no Brexit and no Donald Trump presidency in the US, while critical actions to address the global climate emergency might well have been taken ten or even 20 years ago.’ Picture: AP

John Gibbons: How one tycoon’s mendacity has dragged us to the age of extinction

Climate & Environment John Gibbons 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1