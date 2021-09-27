Bord na Móna to develop renewable energy business park in midlands

Bord na Móna is seeking to convert a sizeable chunk of midlands land into an industrial park and renewable electricity generation site.

The 3,000-hectare peatland site across Meath, Offaly and Westmeath that was formerly used for peat extraction will be used for electricity creation and as a location for high-energy use industrial operations such as data centres and distribution facilities, the company expects.

Planning permission for the park is to be lodged in...