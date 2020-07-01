Wednesday July 1, 2020
Boom in SUV sales blamed for rise in vehicle carbon emissions

Despite stricter EU rules and an increase in electric cars, the popularity of fuel-heavy SUVs has cancelled out improvements in carbon efficiency across Europe

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
1st July, 2020
Sales of SUVs in Ireland have increased from 30 per cent of total car sales in 2016 to 45 per cent last year

The growing popularity of SUVs is hindering efforts at carbon reductions in transport across Europe, new data has shown.

Average CO2 emissions from cars sold in Europe rose in 2019, despite stricter emissions standards being implemented across the continent. The increase for the third year in a row has been blamed in large part on the increased popularity of SUVs, which are heavier and generally use more powerful engines which can cancel out improvements in...

