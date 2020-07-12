Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Biofuel use must double to meet 7% emissions target, says ethanol firm

Increasing the proportion of biofuels in diesel and petrol would be a low-cost and quick way to cut transport emissions, says James Cogan of Ethanol Europe

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
12th July, 2020
James Cogan of Ethanol Europe said Ireland’s combustion engine car fleet was set to grow by another 500,000 vehicles by 2030

Ireland should double the amount of biofuels mandated in the current car fleet if it wants to achieve ambitious 7 per cent annual emissions reductions, according to an Irish energy consultant.

Speaking at an online event for the Irish Bioenergy Association, James Cogan of Ethanol Europe said Ireland’s combustion engine car fleet was set to grow by another 500,000 vehicles by 2030, even with increasing EV numbers factored in. He said biofuels were the only way...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ten thousand homes sold in areas at risk of coastal flooding

Study finds climate change poses danger to homes bought over past ten years, particularly in Louth and Clare

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Bleeperbike launches bike scheme for businesses

Firms would sign contract for exclusive use of fleet of bikes or electric bikes, under new corporate offering

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Boom in SUV sales blamed for rise in vehicle carbon emissions

Despite stricter EU rules and an increase in electric cars, the popularity of fuel-heavy SUVs has cancelled out improvements in carbon efficiency across Europe

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago