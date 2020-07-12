Biofuel use must double to meet 7% emissions target, says ethanol firm

Ireland should double the amount of biofuels mandated in the current car fleet if it wants to achieve ambitious 7 per cent annual emissions reductions, according to an Irish energy consultant.
Speaking at an online event for the Irish Bioenergy Association, James Cogan of Ethanol Europe said Ireland’s combustion engine car fleet was set to grow by another 500,000 vehicles by 2030, even with increasing EV numbers factored in. He said biofuels were the only way...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team