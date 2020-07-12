Biofuel use must double to meet 7% emissions target, says ethanol firm

Ireland should double the amount of biofuels mandated in the current car fleet if it wants to achieve ambitious 7 per cent annual emissions reductions, according to an Irish energy consultant.

Speaking at an online event for the Irish Bioenergy Association, James Cogan of Ethanol Europe said Ireland’s combustion engine car fleet was set to grow by another 500,000 vehicles by 2030, even with increasing EV numbers factored in. He said biofuels were the only way...