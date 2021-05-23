Subscribe Today
Ban sell-by dates on food to reduce waste, says former minister Bruton

Ireland generates 600kg of waste per person annually, 22 per cent more than the EU average

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
23rd May, 2021
Ban sell-by dates on food to reduce waste, says former minister Bruton
Richard Bruton recommends setting several clear targets on waste, including halving food waste by 2030. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The government should phase out the incineration of plastic at Poolbeg, allow soft plastics to be put in recycling bins by next year, and ban sell-by date labelling on food, according to a new report published by Richard Bruton, the Fine Gael TD.

The proposals are among dozens made in a special report on the circular economy prepared by Bruton, who was commissioned to prepare the report by the Oireachtas committee on environment and climate...

