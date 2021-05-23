Ban sell-by dates on food to reduce waste, says former minister Bruton

The government should phase out the incineration of plastic at Poolbeg, allow soft plastics to be put in recycling bins by next year, and ban sell-by date labelling on food, according to a new report published by Richard Bruton, the Fine Gael TD.

The proposals are among dozens made in a special report on the circular economy prepared by Bruton, who was commissioned to prepare the report by the Oireachtas committee on environment and climate...