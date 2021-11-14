Subscribe Today
At Cop26 you can only move as fast as the most reluctant nation

Despite the compromises and watered down resolutions, there is a sense that governments are trying to move away from grandiose rhetoric and closer to realistic action. But are they moving quickly enough?

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th November, 2021
Barack Obama: the former US president was a huge draw at Cop26 in Glasgow last week. Picture: Getty

You wouldn’t have wanted to be going anywhere in a hurry when Barack Obama arrived at Cop26 last week.

Even the vastness of the Glasgow campus for the United Nations climate conference was no match for the celebrity draw of the former US president, as hundreds of punters condensed outside the main plenary hall in the hope of catching a glimpse of his arrival, bringing the surrounding human traffic to a standstill.

In...

