Analysis: Most important of climate stories warrants greater attention

European companies will have to integrate climate change into their commercial and investment decisions under new proposals

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
26th April, 2021
The proposals, which have to be approved by the European Parliament and the European Council, could catalyse major change in how environmental considerations are incorporated into commercial decision making in the EU. Picture: Getty

Last week was a busy one on the climate beat. From Joe Biden announcing the US’s intention to halve carbon emissions by 2030, to world leaders gathering for Earth Day to address their increasingly evident hot air problems, conditions were right for climate change to make a cameo at the top of the news agenda.

What didn’t make it into most of the sweeping media coverage was arguably the most important climate story of...

