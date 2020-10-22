Thursday October 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: Ireland’s economy can benefit from energy transition

IMF’s chapter on climate change is required reading for those interested in how meeting net-zero emissions targets might boost countries’ wealth

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
22nd October, 2020
The IMF said governments should consider 80 per cent subsidy rates on renewable energy production. Picture: Getty

Last week, as most of the climate and energy world was poring over the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published an equally important chapter on climate change in its economic outlook. While the former made headlines around the world, the latter barely got picked up.

The inclusion of a chapter specifically on climate change was in itself a notable departure for the IMF, and its contents should...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Greens’ watered-down Climate Bill lacks ambition

The legislation being rushed through by my own party falls well short of what other progressive countries are doing and is missing a key ingredient: accountability

Lorna Bogue | 1 week ago

Comment: Ireland must retrofit homes — and do so at considerable scale

If we are going to drastically reduce climate change, end energy poverty and make homes warmer then deep retrofits of our building stock must happen

Ciarán Cuffe | 1 week ago

Analysis: ‘Green recovery’ rhetoric is backed by substance for a change

Progress has been made in Budget 2021 but much work remains to be done to make Ireland’s economy less harmful to the environment

Aiden Corkery | 1 week ago