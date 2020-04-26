Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

An Post to offer ‘green’ loans for retrofitting homes

Move aims to support the government’s Climate Action Plan over the coming years

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th April, 2020
The Green Hub is expected to be launched later this year, following delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Post is to launch a new green loan scheme to support the retrofitting of houses for higher energy efficiency and the purchase of electric cars, the Business Post has learned.

The scheme will be part of a new ‘Green Hub’ which will provide end-to-end project management and advice for all levels of home retrofitting, supported by a ‘market-leading’ loan rate for retrofits or electric cars. The Green Hub is expected to be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Green day: how we could reduce carbon emissions by 7%

What, exactly, would we have to do to meet the Green Party’s red-line condition for entering government? We asked some climate change experts

Daniel Murray | 4 hours ago

Ireland set to miss current renewable energy targets

Sustainable Energy Authority report based on 2018 data puts us second only to the Netherlands among European countries for poor performance

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago

Ryanair ranked seventh in list of EU’s top carbon polluters

The remainder of the top ten was comprised entirely of large coal power plants

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago