Ammonia air pollution breaching safe EU limits, An Taisce warns

Ammonia air pollution from agriculture in Ireland is breaching safe EU limits and will result in legal proceedings by the European Commission if not addressed, An Taisce has waned.

In a “legal complaint” to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the environmental charity said Ireland has been breaching the safe limits for ammonia (NH3) as laid down in the National Emissions Ceilings (NEC) Directive since 2016.

Ammonia is a dangerous pollutant that...