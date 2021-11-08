Almost half of investors say they will divest from companies not taking climate action

How a company manages environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns plays a major role in determining investor strategy, with almost half (49 per cent) of investors signalling their willingness to divest from companies failing to anticipate and respond to climate change, according to new survey data released by PwC.

The PwC 2021 Global Investor ESG Survey captured the views of 325 investors from around the world, who are primarily active asset managers and analysts with investment...