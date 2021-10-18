Almost 1% of Ireland’s electricity was nuclear-generated last year

Around 1 per cent of Ireland’s electricity came from nuclear energy last year.

At least 0.93 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in 2020 was generated by nuclear power plants in Britain and was part of the electricity the state imported.

Last year Ireland imported 1,762 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity from Britain, figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland show. Of that electricity, 15.97 per cent came from nuclear power.