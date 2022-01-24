All cabinet memos to be climate-proofed by end of year
Training of government departments to get under way shortly as part of promised 2021 Climate Action Plan overhaul
All memos brought to cabinet will have to be proofed against their climate impact and all government departments will be required to have appropriate climate change expertise within them by the end of this year, the Business Post has learned.
As part of the 2021 Climate Action Plan, an overhaul of the way the government integrates climate considerations into its work was promised. Much of the preparation and training to ensure this can...
