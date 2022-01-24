Subscribe Today
All cabinet memos to be climate-proofed by end of year

Training of government departments to get under way shortly as part of promised 2021 Climate Action Plan overhaul

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
24th January, 2022
All cabinet memos to be climate-proofed by end of year
An overhaul of the way the government integrates climate considerations into its work was promised as part of the 2021 Climate Action Plan. Picture: Getty

All memos brought to cabinet will have to be proofed against their climate impact and all government departments will be required to have appropriate climate change expertise within them by the end of this year, the Business Post has learned.

As part of the 2021 Climate Action Plan, an overhaul of the way the government integrates climate considerations into its work was promised. Much of the preparation and training to ensure this can...

