All businesses may have to report carbon emissions

New government body will consider EU’s proposal to extend to all companies the requirement of reporting carbon emissions

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st February, 2021
Robert Troy: the Department of Enterprise would establish a forum of businesses and non-governmental organisations to discuss the proposal

The mandatory reporting of carbon emissions for all companies in Ireland is set to be considered by a new government body.

Robert Troy, the minister of state with responsibility for company law, has said the Department of Enterprise would establish a forum of businesses and non-governmental organisations to discuss the proposal.

Troy said he expected the European Commission to publish a proposed revision to the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) in the next few weeks. The...

