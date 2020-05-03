Sunday May 3, 2020
Airline bailout deals should aim to replace planes with trains, Greens tell EU

MEPs say state aid should come with strings attached – including phasing out short-haul flights and ending tax-free jet fuel

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd May, 2020
“Airlines have successfully avoided paying their fair share in the fight against climate change”

Green MEPS have written to the European Commission calling for environmental conditions to be attached to state bailouts of airlines under way across Europe.

The group of Green MEPs, including Irish MEP Ciaran Cuffe, said aviation was a major contributor to transport emissions in Europe and already enjoyed “unfair advantages” over other modes of transport, such as the tax-free status of jet fuel.

“If we recognise that we cannot return to business as...

