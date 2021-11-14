Aidan Regan: Global asset managers may not be the best people to pay for net zero
Should the enormous investment needed to change the way we live our lives be led by the big fiscal state, or big corporate finance, or something quite different?
There is agreement in the global policymaking community that reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 requires a structural transformation of the world’s economy, and that this is dependent upon large-scale investment. Where there is much less agreement is the political mechanism to achieve this change, and whether it ought to take place through public or private financing channels.
This is a question of political economy, and it goes to the core of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Five Degrees: ‘Why can’t we for once be ahead of the curve, rather than trying to fix it when there’s blood all over the floor?’
Norman Crowley, chief executive of Cool Planet Group, sees lateral thinking on meat and energy use as the key to turning climate challenges into business opportunities
At Cop26 you can only move as fast as the most reluctant nation
Despite the compromises and watered down resolutions, there is a sense that governments are trying to move away from grandiose rhetoric and closer to realistic action. But are they moving quickly enough?
Ryan says agrifood firms could be responsible for their supplying farmers’ emissions
A similar move has already happened in New Zealand, forcing food companies to account for so-called ‘Scope 3 emissions’
Wicklow Port selected as base of operations for Codling Wind Park
The decision will bring up to 75 new roles to the long-term base for the maintenance of the offshore wind farm