Thursday February 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Activists win right to challenge Shannon LNG import terminal

Friends of the Irish Environment oppose liquid gas project being given European fast-track planning status

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
13th February, 2020
Maria Walsh said she voted “with her conscience” to block gas projects on the Projects of Common Interest list due to environmental concerns. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The proposed Shannon liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal faces a new legal obstacle after a High Court ruling today in favour of Friends of the Irish Environment.

The green group has been granted permission to challenge the government-backed decision to include it on the European Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list. Projects on the list are entitled to “the most rapid treatment legally possible” and streamlined access to planning permission and European funding....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Flatlining carbon emissions hailed as ‘grounds for hope’

International Energy Agency calls for 2019 to be remembered as ‘peak in global emissions’

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Methane wars as experts differ on climate threat

The IFA has been cheered by science that shows methane which is produced in large amounts by the national cattle herd exits the atmosphere in 10-15 years. However, others are adamant that the gas remains a serious contributor to global warming

Daniel Murray | 4 days ago

Ryanair’s carbon claims are misleading, says watchdog

Airline did not provide enough evidence that it had the ‘lowest emissions’, rules British Advertising Standards Authority

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago