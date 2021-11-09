Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

A deal on carbon offsetting at COP26 would make Ryan ‘nervous’

Minister for the Environment says if carbon offsets were to be considered as part of a new international order, then carbon levies on international trade would also have to be considered

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
9th November, 2021
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, is attending COP26 in Glasgow. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Carbon offsetting has a “chequered history”, according to Eamon Ryan, and any attempt to broker a deal on international carbon trading at COP26 would make him “nervous”.

The Minister for Climate was speaking to the Business Post at the close of his first day at the United Nations Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow. COP26 is attempting to reach deals on various technical elements of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which committed participating...

