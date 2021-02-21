Subscribe Today
Log In
A change is gonna come: the slow but sure arrival of the green energy age

Climate & Environment

A change is gonna come: the slow but sure arrival of the green energy age

The extreme snowstorms ravaging Texas and failure of the state’s electricity supply are a reminder that the fossil fuel era is on borrowed time

Marion McKeone
21st February, 2021

For more than a century, the Don’t Mess With Texas slogan has reflected the locals’ view of their state as its own rugged fiefdom, one that spurns federal regulation or meddling of any kind, and considers itself immune to global phenomena like climate change.

But now Texas is in a mess of its own making. Dozens of people have died as a result of the implosion of its power grid amid an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Fossil fuels will continue for some time to be the world’s dominant energy source, helped by the estimated $5.2 trillion in annual government subsidies globally, but the industry is losing its social licence

John Gibbons: Investors’ slow shuffle away from fossil fuel giants gathering speed

Climate & Environment John Gibbons 2 hours ago
Robert Troy: the Department of Enterprise would establish a forum of businesses and non-governmental organisations to discuss the proposal

All businesses may have to report carbon emissions

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
‘Bill Gates adopts a kind of homespun, fireside approach to saving the world.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: A self-appointed saviour is not the answer to climate change

Climate & Environment Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
Bill Gates: ‘I do think people in the rich world can and should cut back some on their emissions. I’m taking a number of steps to reduce and offset my own emissions.’ Picture: Getty

Bill Gates: ‘I’m fundamentally an optimist because I’ve seen what technology can do’

Climate & Environment Connie Hedegaard 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1