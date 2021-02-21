A change is gonna come: the slow but sure arrival of the green energy age
The extreme snowstorms ravaging Texas and failure of the state’s electricity supply are a reminder that the fossil fuel era is on borrowed time
For more than a century, the Don’t Mess With Texas slogan has reflected the locals’ view of their state as its own rugged fiefdom, one that spurns federal regulation or meddling of any kind, and considers itself immune to global phenomena like climate change.
But now Texas is in a mess of its own making. Dozens of people have died as a result of the implosion of its power grid amid an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
John Gibbons: Investors’ slow shuffle away from fossil fuel giants gathering speed
Real climate action is finally happening – and the key driver is, improbably, the global investment community
All businesses may have to report carbon emissions
New government body will consider EU’s proposal to extend to all companies the requirement of reporting carbon emissions
Susan O’Keeffe: A self-appointed saviour is not the answer to climate change
With his energy, ideas and financial clout, Bill Gates has lots to offer but this complex problem will need a vast array of responses led by democratic routes
Bill Gates: ‘I’m fundamentally an optimist because I’ve seen what technology can do’
In an in-depth interview, the Mircosoft founder explains why he has thrown his money and time behind the campaign to avoid a climate catastrophe