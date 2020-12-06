A burning issue: how smoky fuels are adding to our pollution problems

More than 30 years ago, increasing levels of air pollution in Dublin became the subject of frenzied international media coverage. “This ‘fair city’ of song is enshrouded in a pall of smog that has turned day into night and is threatening the lives of residents,” the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1988.

“The major cause of the city's ‘smog’ problem is the extensive use of coal for domestic heating,” the Economist...