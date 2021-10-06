Subscribe Today
8% of wind energy lost due to lack of capacity on national grid

Figure could have been higher in some parts of the country, according to industry group

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
6th October, 2021
Eirgrid is due to publish a plan on reinforcing the grid before the end of the year

Ireland lost 8 per cent of wind energy this year up to August due to a lack of capacity on the national grid, Wind Energy Ireland has said.

Infrastructural difficulty meant 7.9 per cent of wind power could not be used from January to August this year as the national grid did not have the capability to receive or transport it, Wind Energy Ireland, the industry group, said.

That figure could have been higher for some parts...

