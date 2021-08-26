Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

29% of business leaders say ESG issues will top skills agenda in next two years

Expertise in the area of environmental, social and governance is expected to be in demand, Institute of Directors survey finds

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
26th August, 2021
29% of business leaders say ESG issues will top skills agenda in next two years
ESG issues have been a regular item on board agendas for 72 per cent of the business leaders survey. Picture: Getty

Nearly a third of business leaders believe environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues will be the most important area of expertise over the next two years.

But research carried out by the Institute of Directors in Ireland showed that only 10 per cent of respondents said they had ESG experience.

The study was part of the institute’s Director Sentiment Monitor which surveyed 226 directors and business leaders in July 2021.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The most eye-opening development of the past three months has been the dramatic increase in the frequency, severity and global scope of extreme weather: storms, droughts, heat waves, higher average temperatures, fires and floods.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Economic optimism evaporates in heat of climate crisis

Climate & Environment Michael Spence 3 days ago
‘The fact that older people are concerned about the potential negative impacts should pose serious questions about the implementation of people-centred climate action in Ireland.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: People must be at the heart of climate policy

Climate & Environment Sean McCabe 4 days ago
A woman cries as wildfires burn on the Greek island of Evia: to sustain habitable life on the planet, we need radical structural change of our entire socio-economic system. Picture: Bloomberg

Aidan Regan: The challenge of climate change is political

Climate & Environment Aidan Regan 6 days ago
Locals wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on Evia in Greece on August 9 this year during one of the hottest summers on record. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Zeitgeist: The cruel summer for Generation Incineration

Climate & Environment John Gibbons 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1