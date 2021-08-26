29% of business leaders say ESG issues will top skills agenda in next two years
Expertise in the area of environmental, social and governance is expected to be in demand, Institute of Directors survey finds
Nearly a third of business leaders believe environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues will be the most important area of expertise over the next two years.
But research carried out by the Institute of Directors in Ireland showed that only 10 per cent of respondents said they had ESG experience.
The study was part of the institute’s Director Sentiment Monitor which surveyed 226 directors and business leaders in July 2021.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: Economic optimism evaporates in heat of climate crisis
The scale of the environmental challenge ahead allied to failing vaccine supply chains make this a time of pronounced uncertainty for the global economy
Comment: People must be at the heart of climate policy
An emergency response should reach those in the most vulnerable situations first, such as older people
Aidan Regan: The challenge of climate change is political
Carbon taxes won’t cut it, we need deep structural changes at the heart of climate capitalism if we are to avert the looming disaster
Zeitgeist: The cruel summer for Generation Incineration
With extreme weather incidents happening on a seemingly daily basis around the world, this may well be the moment when we are finally forced to face up to the brutal reality of climate change